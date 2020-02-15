Year 12 results: QLD’s top students revealed

A REGIONAL student has been crowned the state's smartest student, beating more than 37,000 Queensland students to the top.

Rockhampton Grammar School's James Vadeleur received the State's top award for academic prowess - Outstanding Academic Achiever, with the highest results in eight subjects.

Winning $5,000, James hopes to become a research scientist in space exploration and is set to study a Bachelor of Advanced Science at The University of Queensland this year.

"James' remarkable Year 12 results placed him ahead of more than 37,700 of his peers," Education Minister Grace Grace said.

"He achieved to the highest standards in eight school subjects, the Queensland Core Skills Test, pursued enrichment studies in music and drama, and received an ATAR of 99.95."

Ms Grace congratulated 34 of the state's brightest young minds from the class of 2019 at the Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) Achievement Awards today.

Mia Forsingdal, Lachlan Toovey, Elise Chant, Jack Gardiner and Ella Robins have all received academic awards. Photo Steve Pohlner

Ms Grace said the awards showed the strength of senior schooling in Queensland.

"The award winners attended 27 different state, Catholic and independent schools from all

over Queensland," she said.

"All our students rightfully have opportunities to succeed no matter where they live or go to

school."

FIRST YR 12 SCORES REVEALED

The QCAA chief executive officer Chris Rider said the role of school communities were part of the success.

"I commend the principals and teachers who shaped the learning cultures in which the award

winners thrived," Mr Rider said.

"This is also a proud day for families. Their support will have been instrumental to the achievements of these young people.

"All of the award winners should prosper in their further studies and make valuable

contributions in careers ranging from human rights law to rocket science, engineering, cyber

security, medicine and veterinary science."

SEE HOW YOUR SCHOOL PERFORMED IN OP RESULTS - tomorrow at couriermail.com.au and in The Sunday Mail

SEE THE FULL LIST:

Outstanding Academic Achiever:

- James Vandeleur, The Rockhampton Grammar School

Highest Achievement by an Aboriginal Student or Torres Strait Islander Student:

- Lachlan Kamilaroi Toovey, Anglican Church Grammar School

Highest Result on the Queensland Core Skills Test:

- Timothy Weber, Brisbane Grammar School

Distinguished Academic Achievers:

- Calder Barksdale, Brisbane State High School

- Xavier Catford, Brisbane Boys' College

- Elise Chant, Lourdes Hill College

- Benjamin Cornwell, Marist College Ashgrove

- Tara Duckworth, St Andrew's Catholic College

- Kynan Elliott, Toolooa State High School

- James English, Brisbane Boys' College

- Sunny Fan, Brisbane State High School

- Mia Forsingdal, Cannon Hill Anglican College

- Jack Gardiner, St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace

- Megan Gardner, Kenmore State High School

- George Griswold, Brisbane State High School

- Riley Guyatt, Indooroopilly State High School

- Sofie Halfpenny, The Glennie School

- Heidi Houghton, Grace Lutheran College

- James Hurst, St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace

- Ella Lau, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

- Jianan Lin, Brisbane Grammar School

- Madeleine Orr, Brisbane State High School

- Teresa Poon, Redeemer Lutheran College

- Lucy Robertson, Nambour Christian College

- Ella Robins, Narangba Valley State High School

- Sarah Ryan, All Hallows' School

- John Saxon, Maroochydore State High School

- Zennjo Searle, Matthew Flinders Anglican College

- Kevin Song, Somerset College

- Ameliija Swaffer-Selff, Moura State High School

- James Vandeleur, The Rockhampton Grammar School

- Timothy Weber, Brisbane Grammar School

- Hannah Wheeler, St Peters Lutheran College

Highest Achievement by an International Student:

- Taehwan Kim, Brisbane Boys' College

Highest Achievement in the International Baccalaureate:

- Aydin Neighbour, Queensland Academy for Health Sciences