Year's final ride

Motocross: Last weekend saw the final club day for Emerald Junior Motocross Club for 2018, followed by a night of celebrations at Mayfair Tavern to crown our 2018 champions.

Our series 1st to 3rd's in each class and our major trophies were awarded. This year saw a very successful year for the club and our riders and it was great to see so many successes throughout the year.

Every year we give out five encouragement awards to riders who may have overcome injury, or are just solid and always giving 100 per cent and growing as riders.

This year we had four juniors in our encouragement awards, which is a huge testament to how well our juniors are doing.

Our juniors also dominated in the Most Improved Rider - usually we award one Senior and one Junior, however it was too hard to choose just one so we awarded both to Juniors, Lincoln Currie and TJ Pease, improving over the course of the year to finish in absolutely amazing form.

Our Best and Fairest was awarded to Scotty Stewart, for both his achievements on the track and his never-ending supply of energy and enthusiasm helping out around the club.

Our Senior Riders' Rider was a very popular choice in Neil Spence and our Junior went to Benny Pease, who also took out our Junior Rider of the year for the second year in a row.

Our final award for the evening was for our Senior Rider of the year - this year going to Mitchell Alexander, topping of a very successful year.

The club is very excited for 2019 as the growth in the club has been fantastic.

The support we have received from local businesses has been amazing and it is a testament to the generosity of the Emerald business community and also the great relationships developed between the mining sector and local clubs.

Special mention must also go to Evergreen Farms, as without the support of them we would not even have a track to ride.

Sharon Pease