Years of hard work pay off

THERE are many moments in life when parents are proud of their children.

For Andrew and Clodagh Finall, one of those moments was when their son, Cinaed, recently graduated as an Officer Midshipman from the Royal Australian Navy College.

Mrs Finall said Cinaed first began the application process to join the navy when he was a Grade 11 student at Marist College in Emerald.

"He's always wanted to join the navy, always, and he was so focused at school about where he was going and what he wanted to do,” Mrs Finall said.

She said and her husband Andrew, a police officer, were proud when Cinaed's application was accepted.

"He had gone to various interviews in Canberra, in Rockhampton, in Townsville and he'd gone to Brisbane for fitness and for different pysch tests and all those other things that they have to do,” Mrs Finall said.

Mr Finall said Cinaed had gone through a lot of the process by himself and had "been able to take the bull by the horns”.

"The thing to be noted is the Department of Defence, when we first made contact with them in relation to that (Cinaed's potential application), they respectfully declined any parents' dealings,” Mr Finall said.

"They said it had to come from the student at the time, the person interested, because they were the ones who were going to commit themselves to an extensive period of training and study. and they would be the ones to know the rigours of the applications' process and the training induction that was to follow.”

The application process took about 18 months, during which Cinaed was presented with an Australian Defence Force Academy Education Award.

Now that he's graduated from the Navy College, Cinaed will commence the second, nine-week phase of his officer's course.

He will then be deployed until Christmas before heading to Canberra to commence a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics and Indonesian Studies.

"When he was having his interviews, they were saying things to him like, 'Can you be adaptable? Can you go when you've got to go?' and all this,” Mrs Finall said.

"Obviously, my husband is a police officer,” she said.

"We have moved to a lot of different places so he's well adaptable.

"He can change at any time because we at different times have had family things at home and we've just gone whenever we've got to go.”

Mr Finall said, as a police officer, he had been able to pass some advice on to Cinaed about what to expect when it came to working in a regimented profession.

"But outside that, I think they (the Defence Force) give the grounding through their training, not only in relation to their expectations but their appeal to look further ahead,” Mr Finall said.

"Not only for now but in the future as well.

"He has signed up for a significant period of time and the investment that they've put in him - and not only in him but also in the others - is quite significant and hopefully down the line, that's going to be a benefit to him and to the Defence Force as well.”