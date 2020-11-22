Menu
Clermont’s Aaron Kleier made history at the weekend, becoming the first bull rider to win three consecutive PBR Australia championships. Photo: Elise Derwin
Sport

Yee-haw: Kleier rides into the record books

Pam McKay
22nd Nov 2020 1:06 PM
CLERMONT’S Aaron Kleier has made history, becoming the first bull rider to win three consecutive PBR Australia championships.

The 22 year old claimed the record after his 3-for-5 effort in the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour grand finals at the Townsville Entertainment Centre.

Fellow Clermont rider Brady Fielder was also celebrating after he won the grand finals event title after scoring on four of his five rides.

That earned the 20 year old 155 national points and $5150, and meant he finished 2020 ranked No.4 in the national standings.

Kleier went into the finals weekend on top of the standings, 56 points clear of second-placed New South Welshman Lachlan Richardson.

The scene was set for a battle royale when Richardson went 2-for-2 on the opening night.

Kleier went 1-for-2, scoring 84.25 points for his Round 1 ride on Bad Moon (Dunne Bulls) for 84.25 points before being bested by Mighty Whitey in Round 2.

Unfortunately, their epic battle came to a premature end when Richardson was unable to compete on the final night due to a back injury.

Kleier then went 2-for-2 on Saturday night, riding Seek and Destroy (Dunne Bulls) for 76.75 points and Forever Amen (Brandenburg Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points.

Despite Kleier’s fourth consecutive appearance at the Australian grand finals ending in a buck-off, courtesy of Cattle King Boogers Beach (Dittmann Bucking Bulls), his third-place finish was enough for him to clinch the title, a piece of sporting history and an $11,700 pay cheque.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

