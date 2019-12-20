Yellow Day honours Lyle’s legacy

PGA GOLD COAST DAY THREE - L to R, golfer Jack Wilson, caddie Rizz O'Neill, Briony Lyle, in the Yellow Day mood to honour her late husband Jarrod Lyle on Friday at the Australian PGA - Photo: Jono Searle, PGA

PGA GOLD COAST DAY THREE - L to R, golfer Jack Wilson, caddie Rizz O'Neill, Briony Lyle, in the Yellow Day mood to honour her late husband Jarrod Lyle on Friday at the Australian PGA - Photo: Jono Searle, PGA

It is the one day on the Australian golfing calendar when a colour is on par with club selection.

The RACV Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast will be bathed in yellow on Friday for the second round of the Australian PGA when the tournament will honour the late Jarrod Lyle and raise money for his charity, Challenge, which supports kids and their families living with cancer.

"Yellow Day" has become a feature of the tournament with players, officials and spectators wearing a splash of the distinctive colour with merchandise such as hats, wood covers and pins showcasing the charity's mascot, "Leuk the Duck", flying off the shelves.

Jack Wilson (back left) and Briony Lyle (back right) will sahve their heads if enough money can be raised.

Lyle's wife Briony and tour pro Jack Wilson have vowed to shave their heads if $20,000 can be raised.

Wilson - who has been cultivating his trademark dreadlocks for a number of years - will also shave off his beard if the fundraising total surpasses $50,000.

A number of players at last week's Presidents Cup wore "Leuk the Duck" pins including US star Rickie Fowler who regularly raises awareness for Challenge.

"What Rickie Fowler has done is phenomenal which is testament to what kind of guy he is and the impact of Jarrod," two-time PGA champion Greg Chalmers said.

Donations can be made on www.challenge.org.au/donation.