You bring the pats and he will guard your yard

BEST FRIEND: Cosmo is a Wolfhound x born in November 2019.

BEST FRIEND: Cosmo is a Wolfhound x born in November 2019.

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Cosmo.

Cosmo is a Wolfhound x born in November 2019.

He is certainly blessed with good looks and adorable, floppy ears. He is a kind and endearing pup who loves hugs and tummy pats.

Cosmo has been so easy to train and is a keen and quick learner.

He loves to play chase and licks with his foster sister Chloe. He really is just like the dog Cosmo, from Marvel Universe.

Cosmo seems to be able to communicate telepathically as he appears every time someone mentions word ‘food’. He is a strong, big boy who will be the perfect Guardian of the Galaxy for your yard.

Cosmo comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.