You can now buy in showbags in Woolies

Forget the scary rides and adorable animals - showbags are the best thing about the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

But when the annual event was cancelled this year in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it seemed we'd be missing out on our yearly Bertie Beetle fix.

However Woolworths have stepped in to save our Easter blues, offering a selection of 12 showbags in its 210 NSW stores from today.

"While we know Easter will be different this year, many Australian families will still be looking for ways to celebrate," Woolworths NSW General Manager, Michael Mackenzie, said.

"With familiar traditions more important than ever during this challenging time, we wanted to do something special for those that have been left disappointed by the Sydney Royal Easter Show's cancellation."

Woolworths, a major partner of the Sydney Royal Easter Show, has partnered with Bensons Showbags to deliver the series of themed-bags.

"We are pleased our customers will still be able to purchase these showbags in our stores, and hope it can continue to bring a little bit of joy to family homes over the Easter weekend," Mr Mackenzie said.

The range includes Bakugan, Barbie, Friends, Hatchimals, Harry Potter, Hot Wheels, LOL, Paw Patrol, Peter Rabbit, PJ Masks, Pokemon and Stranger Things and all cost $30 each.

If you're hankering for a nostalgic throwback this Easter, you can head to showbags.com.au where many favourites are in stock, including Cadbury and the retro Bertie Beetle bags.

Showbags have been long associated with the Easter Show and are a traditional take-home souvenir from the festive event.

The top 10 bags for 2020 were decided before the show - which was scheduled to occur from April 3-14 - was cancelled as Australia went into lockdown because of COVID-19.

60 kids from Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick and Royal Far West took on the task of sampling the whopping 355 to rate the goodies inside. Here were the top picks.

Top 10 Sydney Royal Easter Show Showbags (in no particular order)

Bluey ($30)

Cadbury Freddo Family Deal ($20)

Frozen II Dress-Up Bag ($30)

Bertie Beetle Retro ($15)

Kinder Chocolate ($15)

Stranger Things ($30)

Friends ($28)

Mr Potato Head ($15)

Harry Potter Classic ($28)

Slime Zone ($10)

Despite the fact families are spending the long weekend inside this year as Australian's continue to self-isolate, Woolworths have released data that shows sales of chocolate eggs and bunnies are ahead of last year.

The supermarket giant said it expects to sell 4 million Easter bunnies and 7 million Easter eggs this week alone, while hot cross buns are also in big demand with sales of the sticky treat expected to hit 15 million this week alone.

