You have been warned: thousands of travellers stopped

Police are cracking down on holiday-makers this Easter long weekend. Pictured: Queensland Police stop vehicles on Griffith St, Coolangatta, as part of the extra border-crossing enforcement due to the COVID-19 Virus. Photo: Scott Powick NEWSCORP

POLICE have stopped tens-of-thousands of vehicles trying to enter Queensland as Sunshine Coast police vow to crack down on Easter weekend holiday-makers.

Both the Sunshine Coast Acting Superintendant Jason Overland and Mayor Mark Jamieson have given clear warnings for out-of-towners to stay away in the lead-up to this Easter long weekend.

In line with the non-essential travel plan, police have begun to patrol all major arterial roads, pulling over out-of-town cars and giving drivers two options: go home, or go home with a $1334 fine.

Queensland Police Service this morning revealed that since March 27, 70,993 vehicles have been intercepted at state borders and of them, 1001 have been turned around.

Another 2728 have been directed to quarantine.

So far, 14,054 domestic airport passengers have arrived in Queensland and of them, 2683 have been directed to quarantine and 40 have been refused entry into the state.

Queensland Police advised they are not able to provide a region-specific breakdown of this data.

Yesterday, Cr Jamieson announced all Sunshine Coast beach carparks are closed in a bid to stop people gathering at public places.

Camp grounds, mountain trails and national parks are closed due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Under the provisions of the Public Health Act, police officers can take enforcement action against anyone failing to comply with the public health directions set out by the Chief Health Officer.

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering," Queensland Police state.

Officers can issue on-the-spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.