Crystal Marr was struck and killed by a car on Eimeo Rd at Rural View about 7.20pm on Tuesday, July 14.
News

‘You will always be loved’: Tributes flow for young mum

Tara Miko
tara.miko@news.com.au
17th Jul 2020 6:31 PM | Updated: 18th Jul 2020 10:26 AM
A YOUNG mother killed in a tragic incident in Mackay's Northern Beaches had just spoken of her future plans with family days before she died.

Crystal Marr died at the scene on Eimeo Rd shortly after she was struck by a car about 7.20pm Tuesday.

She suffered critical injuries in the incident - which remains under investigation - despite the best efforts of bystanders and emergency services.

The 33-year-old's death has rocked the Mackay community which has collectively mourned for the young mum and the four children who witnessed the heartbreaking scene.

 

Crystal Marr was struck and killed by a car on Eimeo Rd at Rural View about 7.20pm on Tuesday, July 14.

 

Ms Marr, a day before she died, updated her social media to celebrate she had just gotten engaged, and her own shared photos show smiling, happy memories.

>>TRAGEDY: Children witness young mum's tragic death on road

In a moving post to social media, Ms Marr's cousin Jason Dearing said he could not believe the news, revealing he had only spoken to her days prior.

"We only spoke a few days ago and you were so excited telling me about everything that you … had (planned) for the future," he wrote.

"I miss you already cuzz this is so unfair.

 

Eimeo Road in Rural View the day after a woman, 33, was struck and killed by a passing car. The woman's four children in a Commodore parked on the side of the road witnessed the incident.

 

"I promise you I'll always make sure I'm there for your beautiful babys (sic) if they ever need anything.

"You will always be loved and never forgotten.

"RIP cuzz love you forever xxxx."

Mr Dearing shared several photos that revealed a smiling and happy Ms Marr with her children in what appears to be a collection taken over many years, from school age to recent times.

The tragedy remains under investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit which is trying to piece together her final moments before the deadly collision.

Police believe Ms Marr had gotten out of a white Holden Commodore station wagon that had stopped on the side of Eimeo Rd and walked across when she was struck.

Four of her children were inside the vehicle while her partner was outside the car.

