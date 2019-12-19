Menu
Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy's 2020 ambassadors Dysart State High School's Alissa Bradford, left, Pioneer State High School's Mitchell Falzon and Moranbah State High School's Alex Brownlie.
Education

Young ambassadors leading the resource sector

Zizi Averill
19th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
THE future leaders of Queensland’s resource sector are growing up in the Mackay region.

Three students from regional schools have been selected as 2020 ambassadors for the industry.

Pioneer State High School’s Mitchell Falzon, Moranbah State High School’s Alex Brownlie and Dysart State High School’s Alissa Bradford were each chosen to receive the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy ambassador award.

The young winners joined 20 students from around the state at a three-day hands-on workshop in Brisbane exploring some of the cutting edge trends in mining at Hastings Deering’s headquarters.

Hastings Deering general manager of people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the tour aimed to inspire the next generation of workers.

“They are terrific kids with genuine intent to pursue careers in the resources sector,” Mr Cosgrove said

“We make it as hands on as possible: allowing them to talk to people about future roles and meeting people who will become contacts they can refer back to when they finish school or university.”

The students’ passion for the industry has been welcomed in a sector that has been crying out for new blood.

An Australian Industry Group survey revealed that three-quarters of resource sector businesses were struggling to find qualified workers.

Queensland Resources Council director of skills, education and diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said training young students in science, technology, engineering, maths and technical trade skills was critical for industries.

“Tomorrow’s workforce will require tomorrow’s skills,” Ms Jones said.

