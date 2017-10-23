Young artists shine bright

MORE than 200 art lovers and young performers came together in a collaboration of creativity and community last weekend to celebrate the inaugural Westpac Gems of Youth 2017 Art Awards at the Emerald Art Gallery.

Emerald Art Gallery president Glenda Henry said the winners of three categories were announced and a talented range of artworks by young people was promoted, with the exhibition on display until November 18.

Ms Henry said the awards night - set to become an annual event in the region - also provided a display of genuine regional community spirit with local students providing enterainment, a Girl Guides barbecue, catering by the QCWA, Mayor Kerry Hayes arriving to cut a "giant” chocolate cake and presentations from Member for Gregory Lachlan Miller.

"It was just fantastic,” Ms Henry said.

"It was also a true community event because when the rain came down, everyone came to help get the tables in.

"When you've got the CWA ladies and the Girl Guides working together, then everyone from eight years old to 80 is involved. It was exceptional.”

The awards attracted 140 entries from 90 young people aged between 8 and 18 years and included works on paper, sculpture, pottery, wire work, sketching, photography, multi-media, watercolours and oil art.

Every participant received a certificate and prize winners were awarded a gift pack which included contributions from 20 local businesses including movie tickets and pizza vouchers.

Ms Henry said a lot of the artworks sold and "there's others that would have sold if the students had wanted to sell them”.

"All of those who could attend were so proud to see their work displayed,” she said.

"Their faces beamed.

"The standard of work was really good. And people were thrilled to see so much local talent and engagement from the youth.

"It's a great way to bring the community together in a public space. It's a community-owned space and it is being embraced as such.”

As part of the gallery's ongoing celebrations, an afternoon tea for locals to support the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network will be held at the art gallery from 3pm-5pm today.