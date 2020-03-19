Young athletes stuck at the starting line

FALSE START: Kids at the first Emerald Athletics Club carnival of the year.

FALSE START: Kids at the first Emerald Athletics Club carnival of the year.

EAGER athletes have been halted barely off the starting line after enjoying their first go at outdoor athletics last week.

On Thursday the Emerald Athletics Club announced it was following Athletics Australia’s advice in postponing all carnivals and training days until May 31.

Just last Sunday the club held its first carnival, attracting many new faces with the promise of a varied and fun weekly appointment.

Earlier in the week, club president Cathy Chapman said “it was a beautiful, lovely sunny day”.

The home carnival, a Sunday afternoon staple, included a sausage sizzle and allowed newcomers to try running, jumping, shotputting, and javelin throwing.

Mrs Chapman said the sport was enticing for the young ones because it focused on self-improvement.

“Even though they’re running with others, it’s personal because they’re competing with their own times.

“You’re working to beat your PB.”

Mrs Chapman said the club was monitoring the coronavirus situation, but had not implemented any restrictions since there tended not to be hundreds of people attending any one event.

“We’ve just got to cross that bridge when we come to it,” she said, and arrived at the bridge on Thursday morning.

“We’ve just had our first one and we’re ready to start our season, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” she said.

“A lot of children started last week that were keen and ready to go. Now we just have to wait until May.”

Mrs Chapman said the decision had to do with widely-shared athletics equipment and close contact between children, parents, and officials.