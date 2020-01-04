Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Young boy hit by four-wheel drive on Capricorn Coast

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 5:09 PM
A 5-YEAR-OLD boy was rushed to hospital last night after he was hit by a four-wheel drive at a caravan park on the Capricorn Coast.

At 6.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a caravan park on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the boy was hit by the four-wheel drive at low speed.

Multiple police units also attended the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the boy was wearing a helmet and was believed to be riding a push bike when he was hit. However, this was not confirmed.

They further stated the driver was not at fault.

Paramedics treated the boy for minor injuries, and he was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

