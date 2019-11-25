Young bullriders learn from the best

RODEO: Kids with the Greg Potter Bullriding School at Emerald Showgrounds.

THE next generation of rodeo stars had the chance to refine their riding on Sunday at the Emerald showgrounds.

Fifteen kids spent the day hopping onto mini bulls and steers, many for the first time, guided by ex-rider Greg Potter.

“It’s just a little school we’re doing for the kids,” he said.

“There’s a couple of kids that wanted a bit of a hand, and I said ‘yeah’ to help them.

“They’re a good bunch and I think they’re loving it. They all want to do something different.”

Organised by Chris and Tammie Sedgman, it was the first time the classes were run. Adrian Roots of Back to Roots Rodeo supplied the animals.

“Bullriding’s a tight-knit sport,” Mr Roots said.

“We’ve got to keep the kids keen and healthy. In years to come, instead of having two kids like Aaron Kleier and Brady Fielder, we’ll hopefully have 15 kids that good.”

Mr Roots said the school’s goal was to gradate the difficulty of riding to foster the children’s continued interest in the sport. He would like to run similar sessions several times a year.

“We want these kids to go back to school and tell their friends and then come next time and enjoy it.”

Young attendee Caylan O’Dell has been riding since 2015. He looks up to Aussie rider Troy Dunn.

“Dad used to do it,” he said. “Dad and mum got me into it.”

“I like [the bull] Captain Snooze.”

His cousin, Riley O’Dell, has been at it for about a year.

“It’s just fun and different,” she said. “I like most of the bulls.”

“There’s not many women riders.”

Both the O’Dells hoped to remain involved in the sport.