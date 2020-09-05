Menu
Police allege a 23-year-old was threatened with a knife in an armed robbery at Maroochydore on Saturday morning.
Crime

Young Coast man’s car stolen at knifepoint

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:21 AM
A young man had his car stolen after being marched back to his Cotton Tree home at knifepoint by a group of offenders, police allege.

The 23-year-old suffered bruising to his face in the alleged assault and armed robbery.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was walking home with another person at 1.30am along Fourth Ave, Maroochydore, when they were approached by the offenders.

The victim was assaulted, threatened with a knife, and had his keys, phone and money stolen, according to police.

The offenders then walked the 23-year-old back to his Cotton Tree home before they allegedly stole his car.

The police spokesman said they were not known to each other.

No charges have been laid and police are continuing to investigate.

armed robbery cotton tree maroochydore queensland police servce scd crime
