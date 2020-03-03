Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

A TALENTED Emerald dancer has been accepted into a prestigious Sydney-based dance program.

Daley Catip, who has been dancing since he was three, loves nothing more than being on stage and sharing his passion with the audience.

The 14-year-old recently travelled to Tanya Pearson Academy for a workshop, and while there, his talent was noticed, and they asked him to audition for the affiliate program.

Earlier this year, Daley found out he had been accepted into the program that would help hone his skills and allow him to learn from other talented dancers.

Daley Catip doing acrobatics with his sister Eden.

“Lots of people try and get in. The program is a big deal,” he said.

“It’s for people who don’t live around there, you can go to Sydney and train for as many days as you want, but it’s pretty intense.”

Daley said he never thought he would be part of such a program, especially living in a regional area where it’s harder to get noticed.

The program is based around ballet, and although Daley’s passion is in contemporary dance, he said the intense training will help improve his overall dance ability.

Coach Alexandra Davis said she was so proud of him for how far he had come and was looking forward to what’s next.

“It’s exciting for him to be accepted into this sort of program and work with other male dancers,” she said.

“He never planned on auditioning, but they saw something special in him that they wanted to work with.”

When Daley graduates he is hoping to complete two years of full-time dancing before pursuing his dream of working with a travelling dance group.

“I love the feel of performing, moving, everything about it,” he said.

“The story telling and the way you make other people feel, it’s amazing.”