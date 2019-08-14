Young CQ man at the 'crossroads' after drug raid

FAMILY issues and periods of homelessness were major influences in an Emerald man's life story leading up to a police raid on his flat he was supplying methamphetamine and marijuana from.

Before being convicted in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Thursday of three supply drugs charges, one possession of drugs over 2g, one possess drug utensil, an item used in the commission of crime, one acquired to commit crime and two possess drugs, the 24-year-old had a criminal history "hardly worth mentioning”.

Justice Graeme Crow sentenced Ryan Lee Richert to 18 months prison for this set of offending.

