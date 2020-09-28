Young CQ player selected for state team at tough competition

Emerald Netball Association player Mollie Evans has been selected for the Under 17 Queensland squad after competing at the Nissan State Titles.

A YOUNG Capella netball player has been selected for the 2021 Queensland squad after training harder than ever.

Mollie Evans, an Emerald Netball Association player, was awarded her place on the Under 17 team after competing at the Nissan State Titles last week, as a member of the Capricorn Claws Under 16 team.

It was the first time the 15-year-old Capella State High School student had attended the Nissan State Titles.

Evans, who plays in goal attack/goal shooter, has been playing netball for seven years, starting when she was in Year 4.

“I’d played a lot of different sports, but netball kind of stuck and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Evans was one of seven Emerald girls who competed as part of the Under 16 and Under 18 Capricorn Claws teams.

She said she learned so much from playing at the state titles with other great players across the state.

“The competition is extremely tough, which was eye opening,” she said.

“The city-based teams get to train together regularly prior to the event, but the Claws only had two training sessions before going.

“The higher level of play pushes you more. I’ve been working hard to get to this level, so I’m very excited to have made the squad.”

The 24 players selected in the squad will now attend training sessions in Brisbane, where selections will be made for the final team.

Emerald Netball Association coaching convener Debbie Hall said the association was excited for Evans.

“This is a wonderful achievement for her and we’re all extremely proud of her,” Hall said.

The purpose of the Nissan 16U and 18U State Titles was to provide an opportunity for the best players, coaches and umpires from across Queensland to compete against each other in a high quality competition across three days.

It also creates the transition point from association based netball (State Age and Queensland Premier League) into broader regional representative netball to drive the competitiveness and depth of talent in the Ruby and Sapphire Series Competitions