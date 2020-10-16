Young CQ rider, 9, battling for QLD motocross title

Emerald motocross rider Brooke Ball, 9, is competing in the Queensland Female and Vets Championship in Gladstone on October 17 and 18.

A YOUNG Emerald motocross rider will be battling for the top spot in her class at the Queensland Female and Vets Championship in Gladstone this weekend.

In the last major event this year for Queensland’s female riders, nine-year-old Brooke Ball will take on the best females across the state in the 65cc seven to under 10 years class and 85cc nine to under 12 years.

With racing primarily cancelled due to coronavirus, riders have only recently started getting back on the tracks.

Brooke competed on October 10 and 11 at Blackwater and Emerald, finishing 3rd among the boys on her 65cc on both days.

The weekend before, she raced in the King of Capricorn at Rockhampton and finished first for junior girls taking out the title of Princess of the Capricorn.

She also took out 5th place on the 65cc among males, the only female to claim a podium finish.

Despite her recent success, the young rider is “nervous but confident” going into this weekend’s event.

“As I’m at the younger end of the 85cc age group I’m nervous becuase I’m a lot smaller than most riders and the bike is a lot bigger and heavier for me to handle on the track. But it’s also faster,” Brooke said.

“There are more and more female riders coming through and they are all getting better each year so I am excited.

“I think there are some great riders and a few battles that I will have out there.”

Owners of Gazbek Industries, Bek and Gary Jones, have started sponsoring Emerald motocross rider Brooke Ball.

Unfortunately, her older sister Hayley hasn’t been able to ride this year due to a broken arm from a football incident, “so she will be supporting me and I will be riding for her too”.

Riding since she was just four years old, Brooke was excited to see how many females had taken up the sport compared to when she started out.

“When I first started there weren’t a lot of females out there riding, but now thanks to Go Girl Racing Australia, who support the growth and development of females around Australia, there are a lot of females of all ages getting involved and they are riding really well,” she said.

“It is different when you have all female events because we love socialising and racing against each other and it’s a lot of fun.”

Supporting her passion on the track, owners of local business Gazbek Industries, Bek and Gary Jones, are Brooke’s most recent sponsors.

Brooke said it was awesome to be recognised by local businesses that were eager to support females in motocross.

“[Brooke] and my daughter used to ride together back when they were young and Brooke and her sister Hayley have just done amazing,” Ms Jones said.

“They train hard, they ride hard and it’s just fantastic to stand behind them and watch them grow.

“I think it’s very, very important to support young kids in sporting events no matter what they are, to keep them off the streets, to follow their passion, to have a drive for something.”

To follow her journey or to support Brooke in motocross, contact her through the Ball Z Racing Facebook page.