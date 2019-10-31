Young dancers recognised as some of the best in the region

A SMALL Emerald studio was recognised as one of the most highly skilled in Central Queensland when dancers took out multiple top awards at a regional competition.

Twenty dancers from Emerald Academy of Dance competed in solo, duo and group events at the 10-day Rockhampton Dance Festival, one of their biggest annual competitions.

WINNERS: Song and Dance group won first place in their category.

Despite being the smallest in number, Emerald Academy of Dance’s Jane Davis said every dancer stepped up and continued to improve with every performance.

“The dancers performed extremely well, we had some challenges in the lead up, but they all rose to the occasion and their strength as a team shone through,” she said.

“We were recognised as one of the strongest studios at the competition, which is amazing as we have a lot of younger dancers in our groups to make up the numbers.

“They are dancing up in older age groups and still getting outstanding results.”

Katarina Parlato.

The Emerald dancers took out a total of nine awards at the competition, including two ‘most outstanding’ and one ‘overall’ award.

“They are always excited when they place and there is a great camaraderie between all the dance studios competing and they always appreciate great performances,” Ms Davis said.

“So it’s wonderful when the other teachers tell the dancers how well they are doing.”

Daley Catip took out the most outstanding male dancer of the eisteddfod, overall award for student choreography, jazz aggregate award senior and most outstanding duo of the eisteddfod for his performance with Katarina Parlato.

Katarina also received the ballet aggregate senior.

Gracie Finch, Kyra Kent and Eden Catip.

Matilda Kerr was awarded musical theatre aggregate junior and most promising performer in jazz junior, Saphron Davis took out the encouragement award tap junior and Eden Catip received the encouragement award contemporary.

The dancers now have their sights set on the last competition for the year at Mackay this month, as well as perfecting their Queen concert ‘We Will Rock You’, to be held at the Emerald Town Hall on December 7.