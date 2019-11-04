Young dentist sweetens smiles with tooth tech

DR SHIV Pillay at Serenity Dental gets excited by two things: teeth and technology. So he is especially animated when the two come together to create a whole new dental experience that enables same-day crowns and bridges.

“It’s completely changed the way we do things,” he said.

Within minutes of scanning a patient’s mouth with a small wand, Dr Pillay has in front of him a three-dimensional model displayed on a touch screen.

Adjustments, such as crowns or bridges, can then be simulated in real-time, and a mock-up displayed of a patient’s future smile.

“Once upon a time if we wanted to take a scan of someone’s mouth with this machine, it would take about 20 minutes,” Dr Pillay said.

“Now it’s quicker and easier than taking traditional moulds – this takes a minute and a half.”

Digital modelling doesn’t only save time and money, it permits creativity that puts Serenity Dental at the forefront of innovation. Using a 3D-printing machine, a detailed resin mould can be printed to give patients a physical glimpse into their fanged future.

“If someone’s got crooked teeth, I can show them before they get braces exactly what their teeth will look like afterwards.

“We don’t have any of the problems that the old plaster moulds had with chipping and breaking.”

The same technology is what lets Serenity boast its same-day procedures.

“What used to happen when someone needed a crown,” Dr Pillay said, “was you’d get someone in, numb them, take a mould, put in a temporary crown, and then get them back three weeks later.

“This machine takes 45 minutes to make the mould, so a patient can go and have some tea or coffee around town, come back, and we’ll put it straight in.”

Always keen to meet more of Emerald’s mouths, Dr Pillay said living in a regional area had pushed him to do as much specialty work as possible. He appreciates that technology provides a more personalised consultation.

“The amount of feedback that I can get from patients now is absolutely massive.

“It’s really nice getting to know people,” he said. “If I go to the grocery store, I plan to run into a patient. And now when they come to me I can help them straight away.”

He said the clinic would soon be 3D-printing dentures.

Serenity Dental is located at 23 Hospital Road.