Young drink-driver sobs as he’s jailed

A young man caught multiple times behind the wheel drunk and unlicensed, all while on probation and suspended sentences, has been jailed.

Alex Bisabomukama sobbed in the dock as a jail term of six months was handed down for his "repetitive unlawful and contemptuous behaviour" on Brisbane roads over the last year.

The 21-year-old had already spent two nights behind bars after his first appearance at Richlands Magistrates Court and returned for sentencing on Friday in a green prison jumper.

Bisabomukama pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including driving under the influence of liquor, unlicensed driving, speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Noel Pedersen told the court the young man was caught speeding at Kuraby at 1.26am on January 30.

After being pulled over, Bisabomukama attempted to swap positions with his female passenger to avoid responsibility.

Police noticed both people were not wearing seatbelts and the female's seat was too far back for her to drive.

Bisabomukama recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.091 per cent and was driving on a disqualified licence.

Despite receiving bail, he was picked up again in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at Logan Central at 10.15pm on July 10, this time with a BAC of 0.186 per cent.

On both occasions, Bisabomukama had a suspended sentence and probation, dating back to June last year, hanging over his head.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer noted the young man had also been dealt with for high-range drink-driving in September 2019, but the sentences were not activated.

Defence lawyer Katherine Hanson told the court the 21-year-old had expressed remorse to police and the passenger, submitting letters from an alcohol and drug counsellor, Bisabomukama's partner and mother in support of his good character.

She urged Magistrate Shearer to provide the young man with "one final opportunity".

"It's mere good luck there was no injury or death in these cases," Magistrate Shearer told Bisabomukama.

He said the young man's offending "could not have more emphatically demonstrated" his contempt for drivers and compliance with road rules.

"You had every chance to not break the law and there comes a time when the piper must be paid," Magistrate Shearer said.

"There is no reason why the courts will take a lenient approach to people who put lives at risk."

Bisabomukama was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for two years.

He will be eligible for parole on December 4.

