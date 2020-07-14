Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young driver allegedly more than three times legal limit

Kristen Booth
14th Jul 2020 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-old man was allegedly caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit.

Moranbah police intercepted a vehicle on Moranbah Access Road about 1.24am on July 5 for a random breath test.

The driver, a Cannonvale man, allegedly returned a positive result and later provided an alleged reading of 0.178 per cent BAC at the police station.

His drivers licence was immediately suspended and has been ordered to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the driver was also charged with displaying false number plates on his vehicle.

“It is really disappointing that someone would (allegedly) take the risk of driving while so heavily intoxicated, doing so places themselves and other road users at serious risk,” he said.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

cannonvale man drink drivers moranbah police senior sergeant adam dyer traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        CQ man opens up about life changing disease

        premium_icon CQ man opens up about life changing disease

        News ‘Sometimes I just want to give up because it’s all so hard, I can’t handle it.’

        Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        premium_icon Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        News Businesses gear up to launch the program enticing doctors to make the move out...

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...