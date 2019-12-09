Menu
Jayden Carlo Berardi pleaded guilty to driving without a licence with demerit points at Emerald Magistrates Court.
Young driver caught on the road without demerit points

Kristen Booth
9th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
JAYDEN Carlo Berardi was caught driving on a suspended licence at Emerald.

He appeared in Emerald Magistrate’s Court today.

The court heard the 20-year-old soon-to-be-father was stopped on the Gregory Hwy by Emerald police about 11.40am on November 5.

He was found to have a suspended licence at the time, but told police he was unsure when the suspension ended.

Berardi pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

He was fined $450, disqualified from holding a licence for six months and a conviction was recorded.

