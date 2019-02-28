Young Emerald kart racer on his way to the top

SIX members of The Emerald Karting Club have taken part in the first round of the SP Tools Australian Karting Championship held at the Ipswich Kart Club last weekend, with local youngster Carter Mobbs winning his division.

Chris Armstrong, vice-president of the Emerald club, said this week that Carter won the Cadet 12 class against 71 other competitors including the current Australian champion and multiple state champions.

"After a great weekend Carter now heads to the second round of the five-round competition held in Newcastle on March 29-31 with a nine point lead in the championship.”

Mr Armstrong said the competition was tough, with more than 300 drivers from every state in Australia, as well as some international entrants, taking part across all age groups.

He said drivers from the Emerald club, which currently has about 50 members, have taken part in the national competition every year for the last four years.

Other entrants also performed well with Lewis Herwin racing in the KA 3 Senior class; Fraser Dietz finishing 19th in the final of the Cadet 9s; Jye Finch racing in the Cadet 12s; Ty O'Neill in the KA4 Junior class; and Harry Armstrong placing 21st in the final of KA 2 - the high performance junior category.

"You complete a qualifying session and there's five races over the weekend,” Mr Armstrong said.

"It's a competitive sport, but in the kids' group it still has a very social element.

"And by the time they get to point they're driving cars, they have excellent driving skills.

"Some kids do a lot of driver training with coaches, they learn how to brake properly, how to overtake safely and manage their highs and lows in the sport.

"The social skills they learn are invaluable as is learning how to professionally present and conduct themselves.”

Mr Armstrong said the sport was also popular for building confidence in young people.

"Kids often doubt themselves and their abilities but they can probably do most of the things they think they can't, and it is incredible to watch the skill of 40 children racing each other at 90kph.”

He said round four of the 2019 championship was being held in Emerald from July 19-21, and was becoming an annual boost for the town.

"We've had a round for the last two years, and we were voted Round of the Year for the last two years,” Mr Armstrong said.

"There's a different atmosphere in regional communities and people put in a lot of effort and we have a lot of pride in our club and what we do.”