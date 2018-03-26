Menu
Login
News

Young father named among victims of horror crash

Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
by Sophie Chirgwin, The Courier-Mail

A YOUNG father has been revealed as among the victims of a fatal crash which has rocked the remote town of Wandoan.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Liam Pendergast, who they say was one of two men who died early yesterday.

BP Wandoan operators Julie and Noel Mudge said he had worked for them for about three years.

He was in a car that veered off a bend on Bundi Rd about 3.30am.

He and the driver, a 49-year-old man, were pronounced dead and the scene.

A third man was last night in a stable condition at Toowoomba Hospital.

Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.

Topics:  car crash crash fatal horror toowoomba victim

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners