The Fury ride at the Melbourne Show has been closed after a primary-aged girl was injured. Picture: Facebook/FURY the Ultimate thrill ride
Health

Young girl injured on 'ultimate thrillseeker' ride

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Sep 2019 2:48 PM

A young girl has received arm injuries on a ride at the Royal Melbourne Show.

The primary school aged girl was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition after the incident on Fury, the "ultimate thrillseeker ride, about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

"This terror of a ride is making its first appearance at the 2019 Royal Melbourne Show," the website for the show says.

"Standing over 40m tall, rotating on three axis at speeds up to 125km/h, it definitely isn't for the faint hearted!"

The ride was immediately shutdown after the incident which is now being investigated by WorkSafe Victoria.

It will remain closed until the investigation is finished.

"We are working closely with the ride operator, WorkSafe Victoria and independent engineers to investigate the issue further," a spokeswoman for the show told The Herald Sun.

"The health and safety of all visitors to the Royal Melbourne Show is our number one priority.

"Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of the individual involved and her family."

