Young girl struck by lightning in Pioneer Valley

A young girl was struck by lightning in Netherdale in the Pioneer Valley MaxPixel

Update 8.33 am: A NETHERDALE teenager was "sitting outside" when she sustained electric shock after being struck by lighting.

Acting Officer in Charge of the South Mackay QAS station Al Craig said the girl was not hit directly, rather the lightning hit the ground near her.

He said she was transported to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with "no emergency health concerns".

"The warning to people is to make sure they are aware of severe weather warnings when they are issued," he said.

"Lightning can be very dangerous."

Initial: A TEENAGER was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital after being struck by lightning last night.

The girl sustained electric shock after being struck about 6pm last night on the Mackay Eungella Road at Netherdale.

Paramedics transported her to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More information about the incident is not yet known.