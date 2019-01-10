Dad frames daughter over wife’s murder

Mr Covlin is accused of murdering his wife and trying to frame his own daughter. Picture: Supplied

SHELE Danishefsky's body was found facedown in a bathtub on New Year's Eve 2009.

Her nine-year-old daughter Anna made the gruesome discovery as her young brother Myles slept in another room.

And three years later a note emerged, which seemed to prove the little girl was behind her mum's death.

"I lied. She didn't just slip," the note allegedly read.

"That day we got into a fight about her dating … I got mad so I pushed her, but it couldn't have been that hard! I didn't mean to hurt her! I swear!

"But she fell and i (sic) heard a terrible noise and the water started turning red and I tried to pull her head up but she remained still …"

"All of these years I have been so incredibly afraid and guilty about the night my mum died."

But there was more to the note than meets the eye, with prosecutors now alleging the letter was actually penned by the girl's father Rod Covlin in an attempt to escape punishment for the murder he himself committed.

Shele Danishefsky’s body was found by her nine-year-old daughter. Picture: Shelememorial.com

According to the New York Post, court papers claim the 45-year-old failed stockbroker wrote an Apple note posing as his daughter and addressed to her legal guardian before syncing it to her email account on June 25, 2013.

Prosecutor Matthew Bogdanos claims Mr Covlin wrote the note because he was worried the investigation into his wealthy, estranged wife's murder was picking up again.

At the time of Ms Danishefsky's death, the New York parents were locked in a nasty custody battle.

And Ms Danishefsky had also planned to cut her ex-husband out of her will, reportedly worth around $A5.6 million.

Initially, it was believed Ms Danishefsky's death was accidental, with the banker hitting her head after slipping and falling.

However, experts later determined the woman had been strangled and in 2015, Mr Covlin was finally arrested.

He is now accused of placing his ex-wife in a chokehold before breaking her neck and leaving her body for his kids to find, in order to make the death appear to be an accident.

Mr Covlin, who has denied all accusations levelled against him, faced court this week, with prosecutors making a number of fresh and disturbing allegations.

His parents were granted custody of the children after the murder, meaning he lost control of their multimillion-dollar inheritance.

It is claimed Mr Covlin devised a series of shocking plans to get his hands on his ex-wife’s cash. Picture: Supplied

According to the New York Post, prosecutors claimed Mr Colvin planed to kill them as well to get his hands on the cash, although the plan was never executed.

The court also heard Mr Colvin urged his daughter to accuse her grandfather of rape, which she refused to do.

He also allegedly told his girlfriend he wanted to kidnap his daughter and marry her off to someone in Mexico.

However, Mr Covlin's lawyer Robert Gottlieb slammed the new revelations as "garbage allegations".

"The allegations are absurd, ridiculous and they will have no role to play in this case," he said.

Jury selection is set to begin on January 14.

