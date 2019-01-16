Young gun handles heat

GOOD BOWL: Central Highlands Colts bowler Fraser Sampson took three wickets in four balls against Emerald Magpies.

GOOD BOWL: Central Highlands Colts bowler Fraser Sampson took three wickets in four balls against Emerald Magpies. Terry Hill

THE younger players kept the adults on their toes last weekend at the first Central Highlands Senior Cricket T20 Championship.

The Central Highlands Colts - a representative team with players selected from Central Highlands Under 16 clubs - have upped their game to compete against teams in the seniors division this year.

CH Colts bowler and Marist College student Fraser Sampson was able to take three wickets in four balls against the Emerald Magpies on January 12, just missing a hatrick.

"It felt good, it was one of my better moments in cricket,” Sampson said.

"I was happy to help the team and was just relieved that I didn't embarrass myself.

"In that final over I took three for five, but my final bowling figures for the day was three for 38 off four overs.”

Although the Magpies came out on top, Sampson said it was a great learning curve for the team.

"It was great for the U16 CH Colts team to have the opportunity to play in the T20 comp on the weekend,” he said.

"It was a great opportunity for the younger players of the district to compete against adults and more experienced players.

"We didn't win a match but we learnt a lot as a team. Any opportunity that we get to play against experienced players is a privilege.”

The 16-year-old started playing cricket three years ago for the Emerald Magpies and has been hooked since.

"I like that it is a team sport, but it is also individually challenging,” he said.

"There is a lot of strategy behind cricket. I haven't been playing long so I've had to be open to advice and learn to improve my technique.”

The Emerald Magpies will take on Springsure Ringers in the T20 grand final on Saturday, January 19, from 12pm at Epic ovals on New St, Emerald.