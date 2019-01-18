Young gun making big waves

SHE might be young but Tegan Sprought is already making a name for herself in the world of competitive swimming.

The Emerald Seals swimmer said she was really surprised to be voted team captain this year.

"I'm only pretty young and there was another really good girl that was running for it, so I'm really happy that I got it,” she said.

"To be able to represent the club ... is really nice.”

Currently only half a second off the national qualifying time for the 200m individual medley, Tegan has gone from strength to strength in the swimming world.

Most recently, she competed in eight individual events at the Queensland Swimming Championships in Brisbane.

"I did eight personal bests there and ... my team got two seconds (places) in the medley and the freestyle relays, so I was really happy with that,” she said.

"I got a bit overwhelmed on the first day though, because there were Olympians there.

"I wasn't really prepared for that, seeing all those really good swimmers there, but it was a fun experience.”

Tegan said it was the people around her who made swimming enjoyable.

"You get to know everyone and they're like your family. It's a great vibe,” she said.

The Emerald Seals captain is now training to make nationals at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships in March this year.

Quick facts

Birthplace: Rockhampton, Queensland

Date of birth: March 9, 2006

Preferred swimming style: 200m individual medley

Personal best: 2:38:83 (200m IM)

Favourite pro swimmer: Probably the Campbell sisters

Favourite career moment: It would probably be at Capricornia when I came fourth - I was half a second off (qualifying for) nationals