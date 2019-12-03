Menu
Politics

Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Dec 2019 6:22 PM
A NEW video has emerged of Young LNP Gold Coast branch head Barclay McGain in which he uses racial slur against Chinese people.

The young conservative is already under fire today after a video was posted online in which he and fellow LNP members interviewed Schoolies, including LNP volunteer Jake Scott, who made comments about indigenous culture described as "casually racist".

Just hours after LNP leader Deb Frecklington refused to comment on what action the party would take against McGain, a new video has emerged.

The LNP President's Committee this afternoon suspended three members and referred the matter to the party's Disputes Committee for investigation.

Young LNP Gold Coast branch head Barclay McGain speaking in the video.

The video, posted to YouTube in January 2018, shows McGain at the Great Wall of China where he proceeds to impersonate US President Donald Trump.

"I promise I won't grab them by the pussy," he said

"We're going to build the greatest wall, it is going to be to keep out the Mexicans, not the Mongolians, or the chikedy chongs, not Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong."

The video, posted on the Trump Talks YouTube Channel, has been watched 327 times since it was first posted.

The account's description says "Barclay McGain bringing the president's thoughts to us. China, minorities. Let's make America great again."

