Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a person at Blackwater on January 25. Photo: file
A 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a person at Blackwater on January 25. Photo: file
Crime

Young man, 20, charged over alleged Blackwater stabbing

Kristen Booth
3rd Feb 2021 2:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man has been charged and remanded in custody after allegedly stabbing a person at Blackwater.

Paramedics and police were called to a MacDonald Cres address about 1.30am on January 25 to reports of an alleged stabbing.

One patient was taken to Blackwater Hospital with a chest injury from an alleged stab wound before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with common assault and acts intended to maim, disfigure and disable, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

He faced court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on March 10 at Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The patient has since been discharged from hospital.

alleged stabbing blackwater crime blackwater police common assault charge rockhampton magistrates court stab wound
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why does juvenile crime around CQ seem to be worsening?

        Premium Content Why does juvenile crime around CQ seem to be worsening?

        Crime Residents of Central Queensland have been crying ‘enough already’ for the longest time when it comes to juvenile crime.

        CQ homes burning at two per week in summer

        Premium Content CQ homes burning at two per week in summer

        News Take a look at what unfortunate CQ families faced in the past four weeks alone.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Hopes to strike gold, silver with new site near Moranbah

        Premium Content Hopes to strike gold, silver with new site near Moranbah

        News 'We feel that we have a good understanding of what we’re looking for.'