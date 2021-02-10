Young man, 21, back in court after drug driving in CQ

Lachlan John Geiger, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5.

A young man was caught drug driving near Yeppoon, with two bags of cannabis in the car at the time.

Lachlan John Geiger, 21, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to possessing utensils or pipes for use, possessing dangerous drugs and driving while relevant drug is present in saliva.

On November 29, 2020, Geiger was driving on Waterpark Rd at Weerriba, just north of Byfield, when he was intercepted by police patrolling the area.

Geiger returned a positive drug test and further tests later revealed the presence of cannabis.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Geiger made admissions to consuming drugs the night before the offence and told police there was cannabis inside the vehicle.

A small plastic container was in the side door, a bad containing cannabis was behind the drivers seat and a bong made from a Gatorade bottle was also in the vehicle.

Sgt Cramp said there was a total of 7.5g of cannabis.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was Geiger’s fifth court appearance “over the last couple of years”.

He said the young man, who was born in Blackwater, had a “disappointingly lengthy” criminal history.

Geiger was ordered to probation for 12 months and was disqualified from driving for three months. The convictions were recorded.