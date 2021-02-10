Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lachlan John Geiger, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5.
Lachlan John Geiger, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5.
News

Young man, 21, back in court after drug driving in CQ

Kristen Booth
10th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man was caught drug driving near Yeppoon, with two bags of cannabis in the car at the time.

Lachlan John Geiger, 21, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to possessing utensils or pipes for use, possessing dangerous drugs and driving while relevant drug is present in saliva.

On November 29, 2020, Geiger was driving on Waterpark Rd at Weerriba, just north of Byfield, when he was intercepted by police patrolling the area.

Geiger returned a positive drug test and further tests later revealed the presence of cannabis.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Geiger made admissions to consuming drugs the night before the offence and told police there was cannabis inside the vehicle.

A small plastic container was in the side door, a bad containing cannabis was behind the drivers seat and a bong made from a Gatorade bottle was also in the vehicle.

Sgt Cramp said there was a total of 7.5g of cannabis.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was Geiger’s fifth court appearance “over the last couple of years”.

He said the young man, who was born in Blackwater, had a “disappointingly lengthy” criminal history.

Geiger was ordered to probation for 12 months and was disqualified from driving for three months. The convictions were recorded.

blackwater magistrates court byfield drug driver lachlan john geiger yeppoon crime
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Premium Content Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Crime The bodies of two Queensland boys killed in a crash in NSW last month remain in a Newcastle morgue as a court battle over their final resting place continues.

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        Premium Content T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        News Police said a third vehicle, possibly a white utility, may be involved and has left...