Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

Meg Gannon
by and Danielle O’Neal
12th Apr 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 21-year-old Toowoomba man has died after a horrific crash at Allora, near Toowoomba, overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash on the New England Highway near the Warwick Road turn-off.

It is understood a single vehicle crashed onto a power pole, before rolling.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free the man but sadly he died a short time later.

The crash brought down power lines and Ergon Energy staff were called in to make the scene safe.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have been hospitalised with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree in the Gympie region last night.

Emergency services were called to Vines Road in Wolvi at 8pm Sunday where two people were trapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the 18-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, for critical injuries.

One was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and the other was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A 15-year-old girl with a knee injury and neck pain was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        Premium Content GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        News Queensland Government grilled over Gladstone Ports Corp CEO recruitment and queried referral of the process to the CCC.

        Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Premium Content Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Health A Glenella grandmother died following an anaesthesia overdose during a routine...

        Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Premium Content Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Council News ‘That would suggest there are things in the report that the government does not...

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout