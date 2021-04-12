A 21-year-old Toowoomba man has died after a horrific crash at Allora, near Toowoomba, overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash on the New England Highway near the Warwick Road turn-off.

It is understood a single vehicle crashed onto a power pole, before rolling.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free the man but sadly he died a short time later.

The crash brought down power lines and Ergon Energy staff were called in to make the scene safe.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have been hospitalised with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree in the Gympie region last night.

Emergency services were called to Vines Road in Wolvi at 8pm Sunday where two people were trapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the 18-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, for critical injuries.

One was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and the other was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A 15-year-old girl with a knee injury and neck pain was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes