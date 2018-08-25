Menu
Login
News

Young man dies after falling from ute overnight

Rae Wilson
by
25th Aug 2018 5:53 AM

A YOUNG man has died after falling from a utility onto the road at Dirranbandi overnight.

About 7.30pm, emergency services received a call saying the man had fallen from the vehicle and onto Narine Road.

Emergency Services travelled to the remote location about 40 kilometres out of town and found the 24-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

There were three other men in the vehicle at the time aged 25, 19 and 18.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

dirranbandi editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Central Queensland Federal members share responses to the change of power.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    News Blackall pub struggles to stay afloat with dwindling clientele.

    Local Partners