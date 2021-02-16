Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

A young man has lost his car and has been without his licence for 18 months after being caught hooning by police.

Alden Fabian Harvey, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke and possessing a dangerous drug.

After 3pm on September 12 in 2019 police were near the roundabout near Bourbong St and Walla St when they saw Harvey drive through.

As Harvey was leaving the roundabout he accelerated which caused his tyres to spin and the rear of his car move from side to side, with smoke coming from the tyres.

Officers later spoke to Harvey, who declined to be interviewed and was given a notice to appear.

On May 15 last year Harvey was found with 4g of marijuana which he said was for his own personal use.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the hooning offence was Harvey's second and as a result, his car would be forfeited to the crown.

Sgt Klaassen said Harvey had already been without his licence and car since 2019.

Harvey's lawyer Craig Ryan told the court his client had been without his licence and car for almost 18 months which had caused "some considerable hardship".

Mr Ryan said his client had not offended since.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn took into account Harvey's plea of guilty and that he suffered "much greater punishment" for the hooning offence outside of court.

Harvey received total of $800 in fines and convictions were recorded.

