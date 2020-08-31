DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

IN COURT: Timothy Craig Little pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs after acting as a driver and look out.

A JUDGE has warned a young man that if he goes before the court again, he'll only get himself into increasing trouble.

Timothy Craig Simpson, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Thursday to nine counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told throughout 2019 police were investigating the trafficking of dangerous drugs in Bundaberg.

Mr Dickson said there were phone calls between Simpson, his stepfather and other parties about the supply of marijuana.

In September last year Simpson assisted another man supply marijuana on five occasions and assisted by driving him to locations or acting as a lookout in another car.

Mr Dickson said on the four other occasions Simpson was helping his stepfather with the supply of marijuana.

In December last year police searched Simpson's home where he was arrested.

Mr Dickson said the first five charges came from Simpson's own admissions to police.

Mr Dickson said Simpson had no criminal history and spent no time on remand for the offences.

He said Simpson's plea came at an early opportunity.

Simpson's barrister James Godbolt told the court his client was a "party of a criminal enterprise of others".

Mr Godbolt told the court his client only acted as a driver or look out and his prospects of rehabilitation were promising.

"He has his entire future in front of him," he said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account Simpson's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

She also took into account Simpson had no criminal history and that some of the charges came from admissions he had made to police.

"Your offending involved you playing a role in a larger operation … you were a party to the criminal activity of others," she said.

"I hope that your involvement with this has helped you understand that being involved with illegal drugs at all is just a bad idea.

"There seems to be a bit of a myth around that marijuana isn't a problem, but can I say to you from sitting here in the courts, from what we see on a daily basis and also reading medical reports, is it cannot be said that it is a harmless drug, particularly for those who may have a vulnerability towards mental illness.

"Can I make it clear to you Mr Simpson, that if you are to become before the court with this sort of offending again you are getting yourself in increasing trouble."

Simpson was ordered to complete two years of probation and a conviction was not recorded.