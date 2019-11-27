Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        premium_icon Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        News Young Max O’Rourke from Emerald is a support service success story.

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        News Check out a mosquito under the microscope and learn how to protect the environment...

        Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        premium_icon Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        News Mines Minister Anthony Lynham speaks on plan to bring in industrial manslaughter...

        Legal action launched after two CQ quarry deaths

        premium_icon Legal action launched after two CQ quarry deaths

        Crime 'These failed controls... cannot be tolerated'