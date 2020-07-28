Menu
Young nurse’s odd COVID-19 symptom

by Frank Chung
28th Jul 2020 5:26 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM

 

A "young and healthy" emergency nurse in Melbourne has revealed the odd symptom she suffered before testing positive for COVID-19.

Emily Morris, 32, told the ABC's 7.30 she first noticed some unusual aching in her lower legs a week-and-a-half ago.

The Royal Melbourne Hospital worker said she was used to being on her feet all day, but this was different.

"I was taken off the floor, tested and then self-isolated until I got my result, which was around 24 hours later, which said that I was COVID positive," she told 7.30.

"I was absolutely devastated. I think that, as a health care worker, there is a little bit of shame and stigma around being diagnosed as COVID positive."

 

 

 

More than 700 healthcare workers have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Victoria, which is grappling with daily record increases in cases and a rapidly rising death toll.

Ms Morris is now isolating in a government apartment, to prevent exposure to her housemates.

"I feel terrible. I haven't felt like eating and have difficulty keeping down fluids," she said.

"I have definitely been knocked around in a way that I didn't necessarily think that I would, especially being such a young and healthy person."

Two other young healthcare workers, Royal Women's Hospital midwives Sam Martin and Sarah Robson, also spoke to the program about the brutal effects of the virus.

Mr Martin, 26, said he was in a building across the road from the hospital when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the COVID ward, where he spent three days.

"This weakness washes over your body and you just know, 'I'm not getting enough oxygen right now,'" he told 7.30.

"I got up and basically just collapsed to the floor. It's so scary to know that your lungs aren't working the way that they should. You can feel your heart trying to compensate, trying to pump blood even harder and faster, but that it's just not working."

Mr Martin pleaded with people to "do the right thing".

"Think about the person you love most in this world not being able to breathe properly," he said.

"Struggling to catch their breath, lying on the floor because they (couldn't) stand up - their body is like, 'Nup, we can't do this.'"

 

 

