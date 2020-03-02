Young offenders put their skills to good use

GOOD CAUSE: Apenisa Tawake, Natalie Armstrong and Kim Eadie from the Central West Youth Justice Service Centre and Julia Henderson from PCYC Emerald with the refurbished bikes.

A 16-YEAR-old boy is one of many young offenders in the Central Highlands who has helped restore old bikes to donate to the region’s disadvantaged youth.

The teenager, who can’t be named, said he has surprisingly enjoyed participating in the ReTread initiative run by the Department of Youth Justice.

“I enjoy using my hands, getting dirty, using tools, learning new skills and taking things apart,” he said.

“It keeps me out of trouble and gives me something to do.”

He is one of many young people from Blackwater and Emerald on community service orders and conditional bail.

The first four bikes, donated by the Emerald Tip Shop, have been refurbished and handed to Emerald PCYC staff, who will distribute them to youth who can’t afford such things.

“It feels good to be making something for someone, and I’m proud to be able to take an old rusty bike and make it new,” the local teenager said.

“It’s good to know those people who can’t afford a bike will now have one. They are going to a good cause.”

Apenisa Tawake, youth worker at the Central West Youth Justice Service Centre.

PCYC Emerald branch manager Sergeant Julia Henderson said she was thrilled to receive the bikes.

“I already know several local families who will benefit from the great initiative,” she said.

Youth Minister Di Farmer said it was a positive example of partnerships being created to enable young people to give back to the community.

“Residents expect young offenders to be held to account and so do we, which is why we have community service programs that give them various ways to repair the harm they’ve caused,” Ms Farmer said.

“The Emerald Tip Shop has provided 20 second-hand bikes to date, with another 40 available if needed, and young people are progressively repairing and refurbishing them.

“It’s a helpful and practical way for young offenders to give back to the community, and anyone who’s given a child a bike knows it’s a great way to put a smile on their face.”

Other community service activities undertaken by young offenders in the region include gardening and mural projects, and setting up and assisting at community events.