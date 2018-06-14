Young riders learn new skills at campdraft

Campdraft: Clermont Pony Club held its annual Campdraft School and Draft last weekend.

The school and draft aim to give kids the opportunity to learn some of the finer points of campdrafting and horsemanship by amazing teachers and then backing up to put what they have learnt into practice with two runs in small age group drafts the following day.

It was a well-attended event with more than 60 eager pupils in the school run by Scott Schoo (Mistake Creek Performance Horses) and Graham Harvey (Sway Horses) and 73 competitors in the age drafts on Sunday.

A lot of fun was had by all with some big smiles on small faces as they returned from their runs.

This year also saw the running of the inaugural John Connelly Memorial Encouragement Draft which was won by Susan Burns.

The Peter Smith Memorial Novice Draft was won by Paul Allgood and the Jack Dillon Memorial Novice Draft Cut Out was won by Cody O'Neil.

As always, there is no draft without cattle and a huge thank you must go to our cattle donors, the Connelly family from Peninsula, the Moller family from Recruit, and the Burnett Group for the Monteagle cattle.

There is also no draft without competitors and there were good numbers in both the Encouragement and the Novice drafts.

There was lots of laughter, only the occasional spill and some excellent sportsmanship on display.

Until next year, happy drafting.

Caroline Worsely, Clermont Pony Club Campdraft committee president