The under-18 Rockhampton Rockets won four from four at the last Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition played at Adani Arena at the weekend. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett
Basketball

Young Rockets fire on their home floor

Pam McKay
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THE under-18 Rockhampton Rockets dominated on their home floor to score a clean sweep in the third and final Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition at the weekend.

The talented outfit won four from four, securing the overall title and booking a place in Division 1 at January’s state championships on the Gold Coast.

The news was not as good for the under-18 Rockhampton Cyclones, who failed to register a win in their four games.

Rockhampton Basketball manager Wade Rebetzke said Adani Arena was a hive of activity, with more than 40 games played across the under-18 and under-16 divisions.

Teams from centres including Gladstone, Emerald, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg took part.

The under-16 Rockets and Cyclones made winning starts, going through undefeated in each of their four games in the first of their competitions.

Rebetzke said the Rockhampton Jets, the under-16 boys development team, did not get a win but showed improvement over the weekend.

He said the under-18 Rockets were impressive, rounding out the competition with a commanding 100-50 win over Gladstone.

“They had to win by 18 to clinch the top spot and they came out and won by 50,” Rebetzke said.

“It was a bit of a ‘wow’ because we didn’t think that would be the case.

“All the boys were great, they all chipped in and played their part, but the standouts for the weekend were Ben Tweedy, Mitchell Kuhl, Solomon Watene and Nick Savage.

“It was a great weekend. We had some decent crowds, so it was good for the kids to play in front of some people.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

