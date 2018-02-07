Young Seals smash records

SWIMMING SUCCESS: Emerald Seals swimmers who placed first to sixth in the Barcaldine Skins with their prize money and Flipper the mascot.

Swimming: The Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club had a fantastic day at the Barcaldine Outback Oasis meet last Saturday.

The Emerald Seals swimmers were very successful and demonstrated great sportsmanship.

They took home the Aggregate Trophy and the Overall Sprints Trophy. This is the second time the Emerald Seals have won the trophies.

A total of 24 swimmers competed at the meet and all swam well, achieving personal bests and places. Thirteen swimmers received runner-up or age champion recognition.

The highlight of the day was the Barcaldine Skins.

The six fastest freestyle swimmers were chosen to compete from competition times throughout the meet.

They then raced 50m freestyle, and the last swimmer in dropped out. This continued until there were two remaining swimmers who raced for the win.

Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin said it was always an exciting race, and was very strategic.

Barcaldine Skins results:

Zac Sprought - second place for Skins 11 and under Boys

William York - third place for Skins 11 and under Boys

Tegan Sprought - first place for Skins 11 and under Girls

Ben Gaskin - first place for Skins 12 and over Boys

Mixed relay results:

Cody, Zac, Kane and Jessie - first place for 10 and under, broke record

Tegan, Lora, Lisa, and Blake - first place for 11-13yrs, broke record

Jacob, Georgia, Bella, William - second place for 11-13yrs

Overall results:

Meg Backus - 8yrs age champion

Kane Connolly - 8yrs age champion

Zac Sprought - 9yrs age champion

Adelaide York - 9yrs runner-up

Jessie Knight - 10yrs runner-up

Tegan Sprought - 11yrs age champion

Lora Connolly - 11yrs runner-up

Will York - 11yrs age champion

Blake Robinson - 12yrs runner-up

Lisa Stoyles - 13yrs runner-up

Arnika Barnes - 14yrs age champion

Jacob Knight - 13yrs runner-up

Ben Gaskin - 15yrs and over age champion