Young stars ready to go

CHOMPING AT THE BIT: Ethan Stevens, making a run above, is off to Brisbane with Cartaar Westerberg to play against the best.

CHOMPING AT THE BIT: Ethan Stevens, making a run above, is off to Brisbane with Cartaar Westerberg to play against the best. Contributed

TWO Central Highlands young guns are preparing to face the best of the best in the Queensland School Sport 11-12 years Boys State Rugby League Championships later this month in Brisbane.

Cartaar Westerberg and Ethan Stevens will be a part of the U12 Capricornia team, managed by Springsure State School's sport co-ordinator and HPE teacher Mark Francey.

"Cartaar was never a superstar coming through but he kept working hard every session and here he is, one of the best players in the state because he put in that consistent effort over a number of years,” Mr Francey said.

"Ethan didn't get selected in the Capricornian last year and he saw that as an opportunity to grow and get better.

"He could've easily dropped his head and cracked the sads, but he went away and got stuck in and came back a bigger and better player this year.

"Both very impressive young men in that regard.”

Ethan and Cartaar have already proven themselves to be quality players on the regional stage.

"Having two kids from the Central Highlands is excellent, probably a par score,” Mr Francey said.

"We've got two kids in this team that are fundamental pillars of the Capricornia team.

"Take them out and they leave a massive hole that would be really difficult to replace.”

Francey highlighted the obvious fact that the boys can't wait for the carnival to kick-off.

"It's an awesome opportunity to play against all the other elite talent around the state,” Mr Francey said.

"The boys will relish that opportunity and Cartaar played against a lot of these fellas last year at the U11 State Carnival.

"And Ethan he's chomping at the bit to really find out how good he is against the best guys in the state.

"Both of them have a fantastic attitude toward the challenge and I have no doubt that they'll both step up and give the carnival a really good shake.”

The Queensland School Sport 11-12 years Boys State Rugby League Championships run from June 27 to July 2, from Carina JRLFC.