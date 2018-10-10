Young swimmers dive with the best

ASPIRING swimmers from the Isaac and Central Highlands region made a big splash with an Australian swim champion.

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Alex Graham joined leading coaches to share their experiences, advice and techniques with participants at the annual two-day swim camp.

Hosted by the Moranbah Highlanders Swimming Club at the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre, the event attracted more than 40 young swimmers across the region.

Australian swim champion Alex Graham, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 4x200m men's freestyle relay said he hoped to impart some wisdom to the region's future swim stars.

"A big part of being an elite athlete is to be able to put in some time with the young kids because the young kids are the future of the sport,” he said.

"I had the same journey as these kids. I grew up as a young swimmer looking up to these other older guys, so for me to be able to come back makes me feel special, as well to be able to give back.

"It really does fuel the fire for a young kid and I love to be able to give back to the community and hopefully inspire these kids to want to get to the highest level and represent Australia at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.”

Moranbah Highlanders Swimming Club Vice President Kelly Vea Vea said the annual camp represented an opportunity for swimmers to gain exposure to high level coaching.

"This swim camp has been really important for our club, bringing these high-level coaches out and making sure our kids can access an elite level of coaching that usually we would have to travel to Brisbane for,” she said.

"It has been fantastic to have the support from so many businesses and organisations to make sure we can make this camp affordable for regional families.”