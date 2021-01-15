Young woman allegedly punched during a fight at Dysart

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the stomach when a fight broke out at Dysart on January 12.

A 53-year-old Middlemount man and a 47-year-old Dysart woman allegedly attended a Mclennan Court address before becoming involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the occupants.

The alleged incident resulted in a 21-year-old woman being punched in the stomach and hit on the arm, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and the woman has been charged with alleged common assault and trespass.

They have both been issued notices to appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 3.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2100077670.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.