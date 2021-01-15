Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young woman allegedly punched during a fight at Dysart

Kristen Booth
15th Jan 2021 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the stomach when a fight broke out at Dysart on January 12.

A 53-year-old Middlemount man and a 47-year-old Dysart woman allegedly attended a Mclennan Court address before becoming involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the occupants.

The alleged incident resulted in a 21-year-old woman being punched in the stomach and hit on the arm, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

More stories:

CQ dad granted $10k bail after ‘brutal’ assault allegations

Animal cruelty charge after goose killed in club rampage

Protesting grandad charged after stopping works at CQ mine

The man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and the woman has been charged with alleged common assault and trespass.

They have both been issued notices to appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 3.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2100077670.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

assault charges dysart crime dysart police mackay magistrates court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council: Capricorn Highway upgrades ’an election issue’

        Premium Content Council: Capricorn Highway upgrades ’an election issue’

        News Acting mayor Neil Fisher said there were ‘missing links’ on the road that needed federal funding.

        PNG signings set Capras’ social media alight

        Premium Content PNG signings set Capras’ social media alight

        Rugby League ‘They’re fan favourites back at home in PNG, and I’m sure they’ll both be popular...

        Protesting grandad charged after stopping works at CQ mine

        Premium Content Protesting grandad charged after stopping works at CQ mine

        Crime The pair of protesters attached themselves to a 670-tonne piece of machinery in...