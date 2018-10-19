Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Young woman critical after car rolls down highway embankment

Shayla Bulloch
by
19th Oct 2018 7:22 AM

A YOUNG woman is in a serious condition after a car roll-over on the Dawson Hwy last night.

Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy and Argoon Kilburnie Rd at 11.56pm following reports of a single vehicle roll-over down an embankment near Callide.

On arrival, a female in her 20s was significantly entrapped in the vehicle with multiple injuries.

Senior operations supervisor, Alistair Vagg said it was a tough task getting the woman free from the car.

"Crews found a single vehicle that left the road, went down and embankment and landed on its side," he said.

"She suffered quite significant shoulder, chest and lower limb injuries.

"We required a significant amount of time to get her out."

She was extricated by QFES and transported by road to Biloela Hospital before being further airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

