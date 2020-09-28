Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rents on rise as vacancies tighten around Central Queensland

        Premium Content Rents on rise as vacancies tighten around Central Queensland

        News See the latest report data showing the rental trends around Central Queensland.

        Free workshops as Safe Work Month campaign goes digital

        Premium Content Free workshops as Safe Work Month campaign goes digital

        Health The initiative kicks off on October 1 and will offer 22 sessions free of charge...

        REPLAY: Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals action

        Premium Content REPLAY: Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals action

        Rugby Union LIVESTREAM: Catch the action from A-grade men, reserve grade men and women’s 7s...

        Free spot for agtech start-up solving an agri-industry challenge

        Premium Content Free spot for agtech start-up solving an agri-industry...

        Technology The program is designed to equip businesses with the tools, knowledge and...