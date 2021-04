A young woman has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle rollover at Belyando.

A young woman has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle rollover north of Clermont.

The woman in her 20s sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was travelling in rolled on Gregory Developmental Road, Belyando, about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the incident near Twin Hills Road.

Paramedics took the woman to Charters Towers Hospital in a stable condition.